The U.S. Senate’s failure to convict Donald Trump of insurrection is no bright light for our democracy, which had been a shining example for the world.
Republicans leaders such as U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik seem to have a new rule. The president only has to follow the U.S. Constitution in the first 47 months of his term; actions in the last month can be overlooked.
These actions by Trump were “practically and morally responsible” (Mitch McConnell’s words) for what happened on Jan. 6, but he cannot be convicted because it happened in his last month in office. Trump’s repeated lies over many months led to inflaming a mob, which led to chants of assassinating congressional officials and Trump’s very loyal servant Mike Pence. Even McConnell saw the violence as a “foreseeable consequence” of his lies and false conspiracy theories.
What kind of human being harasses election officials, threatens them with arrest and tells them to find votes? What kind of person spreads lies of a landslide win about an election when he had been behind in every poll and never had close to a 50% approval rating?
What kind of person throws election officials (mainly Republican) and his ever loyal vice president to the lions even when they are under attack by a mob?
What kind of persons sees on television that his vice president and the U.S. Capitol are under attack and instead of seeking further protection for these individuals tweets that the vice president lacks courage and needs to do more to overthrow the election? These actions led to the murder of Officer Brian Sicknick and injuries to many police officers.
In our more than 200-year history, we had a peaceful transition to a new administration. But because of Trump’s lies, his inability to admit that he lost and his failure to follow the Constitution in his last month of office, we did not have one this year. Our transition was preceded by the worst domestic terror attack on our Capitol instigated by the lies over many months by Trump and his loyal followers including Stefanik.
Despite Trump spreading the biggest lie in American political history, Trump’s base still follows him. Can we not do better than this man? Do honesty and integrity not count anymore?
If he is elected again, he would have no incentive to follow the Constitution as his loyal followers would only find ways to overlook his action. Please value honesty!
William Kimball
Watertown
You have to be stupid to believe that an insurrection took place. A few hundred goof balls entered the capitol during a mostly peaceful protest. If someone wanted an insurrection they would have come fully armed with trained personnel. The left wants you to believe it. Now the new boogeyman, white supremacists, are what we are to be afraid of. Not the Marxist organization BLM. They are putting them on a pedestal as though they are for black lives which are the only lives that matter. We are already headed toward authoritarianism. Mass censorship, gun control, fences and soldiers around the capitol, thoughts of restricting movements, shutting down the economy so people can be dependent on government, open borders and the end to deportation. When the democrats talk about our democracy and the constitution it makes me want to puke. The constitution LIMITS the power of government. That's why they hate it. They are working on trashing it to assume absolute power.
Its not over yet Mr Kimball, lot of doings that could result in criminal charges for Donald Trump.
Trump is the culmination of what Republicans began evolving into with Joe McCarthy. It’s no surprise that Roy Cohn was involved with both him and Trump.
good letter.
The author gets it... hard to deny facts when confirmed by leaders of the GOP... of course there's always those that just make excuses, deny, redirect the subject.. and play the "what about" "yea but"...ie Fox/Tucker Carlson.. The Capitol insurrection investigation will continue as a first priority by our new AG... bet the farm there's a lot more to be revealed ... and Trump's legal issues are just starting..
Go Tucker! Watch Tucker on Fox News at 8PM every weeknight!
excellent self-own.
Did you mean cell phone? You are coming in garbled and unreadable.
https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/self-own-ownage-words-were-watching-slang-definition
