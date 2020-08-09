Private group doesn’t need AG’s meddling

Did New York state Attorney General Letitia James suffer a head injury? Spending our tax dollars to sue the NRA in an attempt to dissolve that organization because of questionable mismanagement!
If a governmental entity can sue a private enterprise based on this flimsy rationale, then America is in big trouble as there are literally thousands of businesses in America operating under inefficient administration. That is a company-specific issue whereby the marketplace will ultimately determine its fate.
Private enterprise does not need more government meddling! There are more serious problems to be dealt with in this country right now such as the viral pandemic, epidemic drug abuse, Medicare and welfare fraud, racial tension, etc.
In truth, me thinks this is another veiled attempt to attack patriotic Americans’ constitutional right to bear arms much as other of our God-given and lawful rights — e.g., freedom of speech and the press — have been censured in recent years under the guise of privacy, et al. The criminal element seem to have more rights than the law-abiding citizens, who are slowly becoming enslaved. Might the solution be for people who can’t tolerate our inalienable human rights to leave the U.S. Constitution and private enterprise alone and depart this wonderful country of ours for some foreign land where these rights don’t exist?
James Blankman
Watertown
