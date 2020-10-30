I have been a resident of the city of Watertown most of my life. I love the city of Watertown.
This year, I placed a President Trump pro-life sign in my front yard. Three times it has been knocked over, bent, pulled out and “placed” in the bushes. It was recently pulled out of my front yard and found up the street next to my neighbor’s tree.
I know this has been a very controversial election, but my rights both as a citizen and Roman Catholic have been violated. I love our country, but seeing this kind of behavior leaves us little hope.
Respect each other so our country can be blessed again. God bless the United States of America and President Donald Trump.
John D. Pepe
Watertown
