I was shocked to read in the Watertown Daily Times that a 29-year-old woman who was texting while driving ran a stop sign and took the life of another woman, and she was only sentenced to probation and community service. Is that all a life is worth?
At 29, a person should have the sense of responsibility to know better than to do something so dangerous. What does this say to young people who are told to obey the law? Will they take rules seriously if there is so little punishment for the infraction?
I am so sorry for members of the victim’s family. I cannot imagine how they must feel.
Linda Gibson
Dexter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.