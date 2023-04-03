Process for buying golf course was flawed

In response to Patrick H. Grutter’s letter of March 16: The problem was not the purchaing of the Watertown Golf Club but the process that was used. Acquiring this land for the city was admirable to protect it for future generations. The error that was made by the three council members was them dealing directly with Mike Lundy instead of City Manager Ken Mix.
By the three council members dealing directly with the property owner, it gives the impression of doing backroom deals. This was taxpayers’ money that was being utilized and should have involved the city employees responsible for these types of negotiations.
The sad part is that they rushed to finalize the deal prior to the appraisal being completed, which showed that the city ended up paying three times what the project was worth. This is a terrible waste of taxpayer money.
Hopefully this does not mean that they are also going to jump into pushing the north side pool project if it exceeds the estimates.
Their record since being in office is to have obligated close to about $9 million of taxpayer money for nice-to-have projects.
The burning question that I don’t understand is why P.J. Simoa, the owner of the Ives Hill Country Club, should receive any money ($850,000) for just reducing the club from 18 to nine holes.
Councilman Cliff Olney’s statement that it was a “take it or leave it” situation illustrates why they should not have been participating in the negotiations.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.