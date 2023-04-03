Process for buying golf course was flawed

In response to Patrick H. Grutter’s letter of March 16: The problem was not the purchaing of the Watertown Golf Club but the process that was used. Acquiring this land for the city was admirable to protect it for future generations. The error that was made by the three council members was them dealing directly with Mike Lundy instead of City Manager Ken Mix.

By the three council members dealing directly with the property owner, it gives the impression of doing backroom deals. This was taxpayers’ money that was being utilized and should have involved the city employees responsible for these types of negotiations.

