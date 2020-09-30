Why should the residents of the north country, who are already struggling to pay their every-increasing property taxes in order to stave off eviction and expropriation, be forced to subsidize what appears to be the local organ of the Democratic National Committee?
In a recent editorial, the Watertown Daily Times vilified President Donald Trump, who, according to the paper, operates in a “sphere of absurdity” and whose “antics” are characterized as not merely boorish but downright repulsive.
The vituperation directed at the president comes in a piece whose principal target is U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. The editorial writer praises her for distancing herself from Trump at the beginning of his presidency but damns her for supporting him during the past two years.
Ironically, Rep. Stefanik is a co-sponsor of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. This legislation proposes a series of tax credits aimed at bolstering local newspapers and media.
“I am proud to be co-sponsoring this bill to support readers, advertisers and publishers [and] to keep local journalism thriving,” the congresswoman has stated.
Support local journalism, yes. Support Democratic Party propaganda posing as journalism, no.
Kevin Beary
Colton
