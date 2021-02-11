Proposed election reforms are not needed

The novel coronavirus pandemic was, and is, a temporary situation for which long-term and not necessarily wise changes have been made and more are being proposed.
A voter who requested, completed and submitted an absentee ballot can void that absentee ballot by voting in person. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing that county boards of elections process absentee ballots as they are received and begin counting those ballots on Election Day. This proposed change will eliminate any opportunity for you to change your mind and void your absentee ballot by voting in person on Election Day.
Why is the governor proposing to amend the state constitution to make way for “no excuse” absentee voting? Election Day is an American tradition, and reasonable accommodations are already in place.
Does the governor believe that voters need to be spoon fed a political election ballot? It is not unreasonable to expect a voter to have a reason for requesting the absentee ballot when the early voting option now exists.
The governor also is proposing the expansion of early voting hours from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends as well as on a minimum of three-week days during the 10-day early voting period. This expansion would be costly and a real financial burden to New York’s 62 counties.
Voter preregistration for 16- and 17-year-old minors was passed in the 2019 legislative session. Does the state think that the teenager is too irresponsible to remember to register to vote on or around his or her 18th birthday yet responsible enough to cast an actual vote?
The pandemic prompted numerous states to adjust long-standing voting processes such as expanded early voting, late voting and mass mail-in voting. The coronavirus pandemic is temporary, but the expansive voting reforms enacted and proposed in New York state are not.
Ultimately, it is the voter who has to make the effort to vote, to ensure they have a voice in protecting our democracy and assume the responsibility for leaving their children and grandchildren a free America. Politicians cannot mandate participation in the political process through election reform.
Rita Gerenser Swain
Madrid
