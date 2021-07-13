Protesters want nation to live up to ideals

I thoroughly enjoyed and agreed with Jerry Moore’s column about patriotism (“Mark the Fourth of July by rejecting patriotism on the cheap,” July 2), which led me to consider the nature of patriotism.
American democracy is not static but continues to grow and expand. We have to accept this to avoid two traps.
First is the tendency of some to apply modern standards to people who lived centuries ago. Thomas Jefferson lobbied for a statement opposing slavery to be included in the Declaration of Independence while owning slaves and Francis Scott Key, like Abraham Lincoln, considered blacks as an inferior race.
These failings do not detract from the beauty of their ideas but reflect the times in which they lived. Years from now, people will condemn ideas we consider inclusive and democratic.
Secondly, dissent does not come from hatred of country but a love that makes protesters want America to live up to its ideals. Until recently, discrimination against certain ethnic groups, races and religions was the norm.
Only after people protested against these injustices did America’s attitudes and laws change. Dissent helped America create “a more perfect union.”
Finally, desecration of the U.S. flag is often in the eye of the beholder. Donald Trump’s supporters complain about flag burning and other abuses while flying flags with unusual color combinations and political slogans printed on them.
People who consider themselves patriots wear jeans with flags stitched on the backside. Flags are flown around the clock in bad weather, sometimes until they are reduced to rags. Who is dishonoring the country the flag symbolizes more?
When we celebrate the founding of our country on Independence Day each year, instead of focusing on the divisions in our country and its founders’ shortcomings, let’s celebrate the beauty of their vision and do our best to make their belief that “All men are created equal, endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights” a reality.
George M. Cherepon
Star Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.