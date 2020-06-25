Psalms useful when thinking of presidency

To ever get elected, politicians need to think positively about themselves as should everyone. However, for President Donald Trump to believe he is crossed between a Supreme Being (the Chosen One) and Albert Einstein (the Stable Genius) takes ego to another level.
It would be a good thing if the Stable Genius would spend less time with ridiculous tweets and utilize the time actually reading the Good Book. Holding it up for the world to see just doesn’t count. The entire Book of Psalms is a good place to start, especially Psalm 11:8-9: “You, O LORD, will keep us and preserve us always from this generation, while about us the wicked strut and in high place are the basest of men.” Or Psalm 12: 7-8: “Thou shalt keep them, O LORD; thou shall preserve them from this generation forever. The wicked walk on every side when the vilest men are exalted.”
So, too, should elected officials read all the Book of Psalms and give serious thought of their decision to exalt, kowtow, adore and dance to every note of their idol’s tune.
Jane Jenkins
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.