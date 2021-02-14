As we all know, this COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we do everything, including our daily living. We, at Back the Pack, have also dealt with many changes trying to run our program! We have endured and managed to get our food, pack our weekend packs and distribute them. Our members have met each challenge and succeeded in getting everything done.
One of the brightest events of this school year has been the willingness of the Friends of Jefferson Parent-Teacher Organization to step up and help us. They have packed, delivered, and pulled orders and have expressed a willingness to continue to help us. We are so grateful for this wonderful organization.
On Saturday, we were visited by Megan Phelix, Morgan Gross, Erin Weinzapfel, Ryanne Araujo, and Kristi Day. Thank you ladies for your help and the great conversation.
I also would like to thank all of our members who continue to be devoted to our children in the Massena Central School District. You all are awesome volunteers with big hearts and a great sense of purpose. You make our program the success it is.
Thank you, also, to all of our Massena people, near and far that step up to financially support us year after year. Our gratitude can not be properly expresses in just a few words!
Julianne C. Paquin
Massena
The writer is the Back the Pack chairperson
