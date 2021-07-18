Public transportation benefits Americans

This month marks the 56th anniversary of federal support for public transportation.
The success of public transportation can be traced back to one of the late President Lyndon Johnson’s greatest accomplishments, which continues benefiting many Americans today.
On July 9, 1964, he signed the Urban Mass Transportation Act of 1964 into law.
Subsequently, this has resulted in the investment over time of several hundred billion dollars into public transportation.
Millions of Americans today utilize various public transportation alternatives.
They include local and express bus, ferry, jitney, light rail, subway and commuter rail services.
All of these systems use less fuel and move far more people than conventional, single-occupancy vehicles.
Most of these systems are funded with your tax dollars thanks to President Johnson.
Depending upon where you live, consider the public transportation alternative.
The ability to travel from home to workplace, school, shopping, entertainment, medical, library, etc., is a factor when moving to a new neighborhood.
Economically successful communities are not 100% dependent on automobiles as the sole means of mobility.
Seniors, students, low- and middle-income people need these transportation alternatives.
Investment in public transportation today contributes to economic growth, employment and a stronger economy.
Dollar for dollar, it is one of the best investments we can make.
Larry Penner
Great Neck
The writer is a transportation advocate and historian and who previously worked for the Federal Transit Administration Region 2 New York office.
