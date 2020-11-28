It’s not too late to save home rule in New York, but it will be soon! Residents, counties, towns and villages need to act now to preserve local control of our landscapes, resources and lives.
At the last minute on Nov. 13, the deadline for comments on draft regulations from the state’s Office of Renewable Energy Siting was extended from Nov. 16 until Dec. 7.
These proposed rules do more than just suggest where industrial-scale wind, solar and battery energy storage facilities might be placed. If passed, the regulations will control the siting, design, construction, operation, environmental review and permitting of these projects. Weak controls on noise, vibration and setbacks would become law.
Many more threats are contained within these documents including references to projects within the Adirondack Park and eminent domain for some developers as well as the override of local laws deemed unreasonably burdensome by the ORES. Most troubling, the state has already begun “trading away” renewable energy credits to other states to meet its renewable goals!
Rural and suburban towns and counties beware! We were targeted for a large wind installation a few years ago. Luckily, neighbors from the next county warned us about the miseries of “life under the blades.” Using the Article 10 process through the Public Service Commission, we defended our homes.
However, that has been swept away. This new ORES and these draft regulations are intended to accelerate, implement and fast-track these projects. We were spared by our neighbors’ concern then, so we’re reaching out now to alert others before it is too late for all of us.
Your elected officials are required to protect your health, safety, welfare, environment and property rights. Make them aware of these proposed rules.
Urge them to join others in defending our communities. Information is available from Concerned Citizens for Rural Preservation: www.nnywind.com, https://www.facebook.com/CitizensForRuralPreservation/, nyconcernedcitizens@gmail.com.
Lucia “Luke” Dailey
Colton
