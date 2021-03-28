Questions about electric bill go unresolved

I decided to take my grievance to a public forum since my emailed complaint to Massena Electric went unanswered. I have questions about its billing practices.
The bill I received from Dec. 21 to Jan. 21st was lower than my bill from Jan. 21 to Feb. 21. Strange it would be since I had Christmas lights up, heat on, electric hot water, electric stove, TV, fridge, microwave, a fan running nonstop along with an oxygen machine and lights on in December right up until I went into the hospital on Jan. 20.
This is surprising since I have not been back to my apartment at all yet since my hospital stay so nothing is running there because no one is there. So I asked Massena Electric how could my bill be higher. I would still like to know.
Nancy O’Leary
Chase Mills
