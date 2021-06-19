About 70% of adults received COVID-19 injections while the other 30% chose to ignore the need to control the novel coronavirus. Now they are getting rewarded with prizes if they will get the shot.
Wrong! Raise their health care premiums to help defray the costs of continued infections, including their own. Politicians should stay out of health care issues.
Paul Sherbino
Adams
