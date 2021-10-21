I write to express my utmost support of Bill Barkley in his race to be re-elected as the town of Madrid highway superintendent.
As the town supervisor of Waddington, I can attest to the high caliber of expertise, character and loyalty of Bill Barkley. Small towns like ours do our best to keep taxes low while still providing excellent services to the community. Bill not only champions this in Madrid, but we have felt his “get the job done” attitude in Waddington as well.
Under Bill’s leadership, the Madrid Highway Department has worked with the Waddington Highway Department and shared services on many different projects. We have paved roads, hauled salt, sand and stone, and shared services of roadside mowers and other equipment. Our communities have both shared in the foresight and collaboration Bill has brought to the position of Madrid highway superintendent.
Anyone who knows Bill can attest to his character and community spirit. If a job needs getting done in Madrid, Bill is usually a part of it. Always happy to help and lend a joke, he puts the community first and pushes politics to the side. He works with anyone from anywhere to ensure Madrid’s success.
Bill is also an exemplary husband and father. You will not meet a more devoted husband to his wife, Sherry. They met in 1978 when they were juniors in high school and have been happily married for more than 33 years.
His children are the greatest testament to the father Bill is. Allison is a successful young woman who carries the same community spirit that her father instilled and has made Madrid her home. Josh and his talents speak to the support and confidence Bill has given him over the years.
I tell you all of this because Bill isn’t just a caring and devoted person at home, he is that same person every time that he is at the town barns or in the truck inspecting the roads. He respects his workers, his fellow elected officials, and above all the entire community.
Madrid is blessed to have such a well-rounded and experienced man serving as your highway superintendent. Please join me in supporting Bill.
Please re-elect Madrid Highway Superintendent Bill Barkley on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Alex V. Hammond
Waddington
The writer is Waddington town supervisor.
