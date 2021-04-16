Readers would miss items offered in paper

I could not agree more with William Marks’s letter of March 20 (“Newspaper superior to other publications”). Our fair city is extremely fortunate to have the Watertown Daily Times. I look forward to the arrival of the Times on my doorstep every Tuesday through Sunday mornings.
I cringe whenever I read a letter from a subscriber disapproving of your support over an issue or person opposing their own views or a Times editorial that is contradictory to their beliefs. (This is what editorials are about.) Then these people claim they’re going to cancel their subscription — and I think, ouch, is this going to hurt the future of my cherished paper?
Sure, I miss “Blondie” and the other comics that had to be canceled for economic reasons, but there is so much more. To name a few: the intriguing Page 2 daily poll, local news coverage, Our View editorials, Looking Backward, national and local sports, police blotter, obituaries, “Dear Abby,” TV listings, jumble, crossword and, yes, even the maze. There also is always an informative narration on the back page.
It will be a sorrowful day if the Times went out of existence. A great many of us would miss our well informed daily fix. Keep up the good work!
David C. Stoodley
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.