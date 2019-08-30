Real Americans agree to pay their fair share

Loving your country is a good thing, but it seems to me that some of the most ostensibly patriotic people I see might be a bit two-faced. With U.S. flags placed on the front porch, the garage, the back windshield of the truck, they look the essence of patriotism.
Often you hear, “America, love it or leave it!” It seems, though, that some of these people have no qualms about trying to cheat on their taxes, or about paying someone under the table, or being paid under the table.
So they “love their country” but don’t have the slightest concern over breaking its laws. Has hyp-ocrisy replaced dem-ocracy?
If you really love your country, you follow its laws while you work to change what you don’t like. If the tax laws are overbearing, we need to do the one thing that Americans have done really well from before the beginning: squawk, complain, openly protest, argue, satirize, then suggest a better way.
A person isn’t protesting high taxes by working under the table and buying a new big-screen TV with what should have been income tax. They’re just cheating on their taxes.
Taxes are a pain. But if I don’t pay my fair share, somebody else has to pay more than their fair share.
That’s not right, or fair or in line with the principles this country was founded upon. I think tax cheaters shouldn’t hide behind our flag. It’s our country, and our new motto should be: “Stay here and work honestly to make it better.”
We are Americans; we should not be people who crush one another as we try to climb to “the top.” Let’s not let hypocrisy replace democracy.
Pat Biggs
Canton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.