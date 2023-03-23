Red Cross volunteers deserve our gratitude

Help can’t wait when emergencies strike — whether it’s for the family huddled on the street after a home fire, the patient needing a blood transfusion or the military member deployed during a family crisis.

Local American Red Cross volunteers, blood donors and supporters provide relief and hope, helping to ensure that our neighbors never face these and countless other crises alone. The Red Cross mission would not be possible without these community heroes, and we honor their dedication during our 80th annual Red Cross Month celebration in March.

