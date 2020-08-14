Refusing to wear a mask is un-American

Are Americans really that stupid?
Is it against my constitutional rights to be required to wear a seat belt while driving my car? Is it against my constitutional rights to be required to wear a helmet while cruising on my bike?
Then why do some Americans feel it’s against their constitutional rights to be required to wear a mask in public during this time of the novel coronavirus? Is it not my constitutional right to be protected from harm in this time of pandemic? Is not action by those who refuse to wear a mask going to delay economic recovery?
Yes, and it is totally un-American.
Larry Smith
Chippewa Bay
