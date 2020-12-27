Remove Trump before true damage is done

I’m reading about a crackpot meeting between President Donald Trump; his discredited former security adviser, Gen. Michael Flynn; and the treason-spouting attorney Sidney Powell in which, I’m told, a nefarious scheme for declaring martial law in the election swing states to repeat the election was discussed, with Powell being declared as some type of national election fraud czar. Mark Meadows was apparently the adult in the room, and the whole thing devolved into a screaming match.
It doesn’t matter that this ridiculous tin foil hat nonsense would not be acquiesced to by a responsible military. It’s clear that this presidency is wantonly and dangerously desperate beyond any sense of normalcy or legality.
This goes well beyond what the American people deserve or should be asked to tolerate in a presidential administration. The American people and the other branches of government should not be asked to condone this foolishness, which borders on treason. This child of a president, after all, possesses the nuclear codes.
Trump is clearly anxious to entertain any means, however ugly, to subvert the lawful election. This is desperation borne of a man who clearly understands he may be headed for jail once his office ends.
The leaders of the other Western powers must be recoiling in terror at our instability. I’m sure that Vladimir Putin is totally delighted.
It’s time for government by tantrum to end. The clown cars need to leave their parking places outside the Oval Office.
Trump fatigue is turning into Trump derangement syndrome. Our president is clearly a sick and disturbed individual.
This administration has long been stripped of its dignity. It’s time to enact Article 25 of the U.S. Constitution and remove this sad and tragic excuse for a president before true damage is done.
Kevin Brennan
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.