Renewable energy sources vital to county

Your recent article on the proposed town of Canton’s photovoltaic installation (“People speak out against giant solar project at Canton meeting,” Nov. 10) indicated that the public comment period was dominated by those opposing the installation. It is definitely worthwhile also to recognize the benefits of this proposed project.
Renewable energy has been a significant factor in the St. Lawrence County economy for more than 200 years, to the benefit of its resident. Today, the opportunities to develop new renewable energy sources lie with the photovoltaic and wind energy technologies.
These technologies are environmentally friendly and will provide significant economic benefit to the county and its residents. This is arguably the best economic development opportunity that has been available to St. Lawrence County in recent years.
The development of renewable energy generation also is of significant importance worldwide. There is a strong consensus on the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions among the general public and particularly among scientists and government officials. Your article did not note anyone at the Canton meeting who spoke against the worldwide need for renewable energy.
It is Important that the new solar and wind energy generation be developed at the lowest cost possible. It is a fact that the larger installations of photovoltaics and wind are significantly lower cost than smaller installations.
It is important that the local and worldwide benefits of the proposed photovoltaic farm be a part of the discussion during the ongoing approval discussions in the north country.
