I am writing this letter in support of David Renzi in his bid to become the next Jefferson County Court judge.
I have known David and his family for many years and know of his ability to be a fair and considerate judge. David’s background as a prosecutor, defense lawyer and town justice give him an outstanding resume to fulfill the duties of Jefferson County judge. The support of former Supreme Court Judge Hugh Gilbert and Watertown City Court Judge Jim Harberson has also convinced me that David is the right person for county judge.
Robert Fox
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.