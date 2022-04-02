Did anyone in the Watertown region of the 21st Congressional District feel that overpowering swoosh of clean, fresh air a few weeks ago?
It was a collective sigh of relief from residents in the towns of Moreau, Queensbury and Wilton and city of Glens Falls — at least people who can tell right from wrong — on discovering their congressional representative in 2023 will no longer be U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, a traitor.
In this one case: Thank you, state Democrats, for gerrymandering her out of our region.
Full disclosure: I am not enrolled in a political party.
This country was ruined long ago by the two major parties, their bastardized progeny (e.g., Conservative Party) that are mafia-like fronts for selfish special-interest groups, corrupt politicians on every level and their brainwashed sycophants.
Our new representative will be either U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, a Democrat, or the GOP-endorsed Liz Joy, whose track record includes parroting her emotionally impaired party leaders’ blatant lies and chartering buses to take area residents to the Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington, which turned into an assault on American democracy at the U.S. Capitol.
Great, a Stefanik clone (oops, I wrote that name again; time to wash my mouth with soap).
Finally, for those who missed it recently, here’s part of your current representative’s comments on the heinous Russian attack on Ukraine:
“After just one year of a weak, feckless and unfit president of the United States and commander in chief, the world is less safe. Rather than peace through strength, we are witnessing Joe Biden’s foreign policy of war through weakness. For the past year, our adversaries around the world have been assessing and measuring Joe Biden’s leadership on the world stage, and he has abysmally failed on every metric. From kinetic and deadly attacks on our allies and partners, to the catastrophic withdrawal and surrender in Afghanistan, to the cyber-attacks impeding American industry and infrastructure, to today’s Russian invasion of Ukraine, Joe Biden and his administration have failed America and the world.”
Her refusal to pause her vitriolic detritus in light of the Ukrainian slaughter and stand united against tyranny is further proof that she is a disgrace to America and an example of how a person can waste their finite time here on Earth.
If you, too, want to experience that swoosh of nice, clean air, I’d recommend voting for the presumed Democratic candidate, Matt Castelli, in November.
Dominic Tom
Moreau
A state Supreme Court judge this week rejected the congressional district maps drawn by state legislators, but officials said they will appeal this decision.
