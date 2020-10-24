Rep. Stefanik has our best interests in mind

With Election Day fast approaching, north country residents have only one choice as to who will represent Northern New York voters in Washington D.C.
That choice is U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. I am exceptionally proud of how she stood up to Democrats who pushed to impeach President Donald Trump on a false narrative that is now looking like the Biden family were the dirty players in the Ukraine, Russia and China.
While the media place blame on the Trump administration for the novel coronavirus pandemic, Elise has stood up to Gov. Andrew Cuomo who touts prowess in fighting COVID-19 and avoids responsibility for the decision to send infected patients to nursing homes across the state — all while failing to utilize the USS Comfort and the Javits Center properly.
Rep. Stefanik has been a staunch supporter of Fort Drum and our military service members and also backs a law and order agenda supporting those who keep us safe each day. Vote for Elise Stefanik on Election Day. She has the north country’s best interest in mind.
David Nicol
Adams
