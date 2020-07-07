Replace toilets in Potsdam with half tubs

I have a suggestion.

Perhaps Potsdam village officials could persuade Fredric Robar Sr. to abandon his toilets (“Potsdam toils over toilet trouble,” July 1) for bathtubs or, more precisely, half tubs.

Cut in half and stood on the cut end, old iron bathtubs become mini-grottos, suitable for displaying religious figures, sports idols, entertainers, politicians — I could go on and on.

Surely this would be a more tasteful solution to the problem. Young doctors, for example, might be more willing to locate in Potsdam if we had a bathtub garden instead of a toilet one.

Bathtubs don’t appear to be on the village’s list of prohibited items.

Betsy Baker-Whitney

Potsdam

