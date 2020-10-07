This election is a tiny window of opportunity. Through this window you can see two futures.
One future has President Donald Trump in the White House ensuring a sound and solid economic recovery from the Chinese virus and leading us to safer streets. In this same future, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is continuing to represent all of us in national policy through her committee posts and advocacy for our way of life (right to bear arms, right to worship, less regulation, lower taxes and a strong military). Elise will continue to actively advance this country forward toward law and order, economic opportunity for all and protection of our most sacred rights as described in the U.S. Constitution.
The other reality is unthinkable and dystopian. The new Joe Biden is in control for a little while. Far-left Kamala Harris feeds him his lines and stands ready to assume control when the leftist cabal deems it appropriate.
What will happen? The economy will shrink and there will be scarcity of goods and services. Our military will be weakened through defunding and more effort spent on diversity training than combat skills.
Our police effectiveness will wither, and our cities will be more dangerous. Our taxes will go up to make up for a shortfall.
You get the picture. This future will change the face of America.
You have a choice. You can make an input as to which future you see as desirable.
Vote Elise! Vote Trump! Vote the Republican ticket this year!
Robert D. Blank
Champion
