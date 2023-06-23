“All American voters should read the full text of the Trump indictment, and then consult their own consciences. If Trump has done what has alleged, he should be convicted and punished,” tweeted conservative Republican John Bolton, President George W. Bush’s U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and President Trump’s own National Security Advisor.
Taking his advice, I read the indictment last evening. Two important takeaways: One is the decision to indict came not from President Biden, Merrick Garland, or even Jack Smith, but from a grand jury made up of ordinary American citizens in Florida. Thankfully, that is the way the American legal system works.
Second, the evidence against Trump is entirely from inside sources. This includes photographs of shockingly sloppy storage of national security documents, revealing text messages from Mar-A-Lago employees, video footage of 64 boxes of documents being removed from the storage room shortly before an inspection of that room, and even damning contemporaneous notes taken by Trump’s lawyer, Evan Corcoran. These notes indicate Corcoran was intentionally made unaware of the removal of the 64 boxes when he made a so-called “diligent search” of the storage room, he was discouraged from inspecting other areas, and Trump suggested he (illegally!) “pluck out” any of the 38 classified documents located that might be “bad.” And it continues----all evidence collected inside Trump’s circle.
Since the evidence is from Republicans, I will let Republican voices of integrity speak for me here:
“If this indictment is true, if what it says is actually the case, President Trump was incredibly reckless with our national security,” former United Nations Ambassador under Trump, Nikki Haley said.
“If he has anything like…what the indictment alleges then he has committed very serious crimes. The documents Trump retained could contain the most important secrets we have, directly impacting national security and the lives and security of our military and civilian population.” (Bolton on CNN)
“If even half of it is true, then he’s toast. I mean, it’s a very detailed indictment, and it’s very, very damning. This idea of presenting Trump as a victim here -- a victim of a witch hunt -- is ridiculous.” (Former Trump AG William Barr on FOX News)
