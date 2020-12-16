Republicans act is despicable, un-American

I congratulate U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik on her re-election victory in the 21st Congressional District. She won by 58.8%. While she fought a dirty, despicable campaign with big cash from the health care industry, numbers don’t lie. Or not!
Stefanik declared victory on election night, more than one month ago, but has not declared Joe Biden the winner in the presidential race. She and 125 other duly elected Republicans have doubts about the outcome. If our esteemed congresswoman believes the election was rigged, so do I.
I call on her to vacate her own Nov. 4th victory!
As an exclusive for the Watertown Daily Times, I offer real proof that she too stole her election. Of course, my bifocals need cleaning. But I’m sure I saw Mike Lindell driving a big “My Pillow” truck filled with fake Stefanik votes.
Also, only dead people would vote for Stefanik, right? I saw zombies in line at voting booths! So if she is so concerned about election fraud, Elise should step down until we thoroughly investigate ballot signatures to redress my seriously stupid allegations.
Wait a minute!
Stefanik has no problem when she wins, only when a Democrat wins. Just like “alternative facts,” Stefanik loves “alternative election results” if it suits her lust to win at any cost.
I called her office to ask why she hadn’t yet declared that Joe Biden is president-elect.
Her office staff member said Stefanik would wait until the vote was certified.
When I noted that the vote was already certified, he said she’d wait until Jan. 20 after the Electoral College had voted (though the college voted on Monday).
Stefanik supported a U.S. Supreme Court lawsuit by a felony-indicted Texas Republican attorney general. If successful, this suit would have overturned the popular vote in four battleground states and allow Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives to select her Dear Leader as president.
This suit attacked the very basis of our democracy by ignoring our one-person, one-vote right. Stefanik’s Republicans wants to dictate over us, not represent us.
Without any shred of evidence but only lies and delusions to undermine an indisputably free and fair election, they subvert the peaceful transition of power. This is despicable, shameful and anti-American. Stefanik is now the new Joe McCarthy of America.
Mark MacWilliams
Canton
