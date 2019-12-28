Republicans are blindly following Trump

During the recent NATO summit, President Donald Trump made reference to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “two-faced.”
That is possible. When Mr. Trump blamed the Canadians for burning the White House, Mr. Trudeau could have left diplomatic protocol and called the president an idiot — but he didn’t.
During a recent public appearance, Mr. Trump told the people of Colorado that he was building a “beautiful wall” at their border.
After Hurricane Dorian had devastated the Bahamas, Trump declared that several states were in harm’s way including Alabama — which was hundreds of miles away from its major impact. Thus, the magic Sharpie.
Congressional Republicans blindly pledge allegiance to a person who could not pass an eighth-grade social studies test. Judging by his limited vocabulary, an eight-grade English test might be a challenge. Does that make the average eight-grader smarter than a congressional Republican?
Congressional representatives are not paid to work for the president. They are elected to represent their constituents and to uphold the U.S. Constitution. To blindly turn their backs on the Constitution and follow any president’s wishes is a violation of their oath.
Before and after taking office, this person encouraged personal aggression and embraced personal insults and antagonism in public addresses and in tweets. His congressional followers seem to be OK with that.
This person has done everything he can to reverse prior pollution commitments and existing international commitments, making the United States unreliable in the eyes of the world.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik seems to be supporting everything about the president. Does she believe that her district will welcome the return of acid rain as a result of the coal initiatives?
In the meantime, this person’s “unprecedented” tax cuts and reckless deficit spending have put us in a debt hole we probably won’t escape.
Why doesn’t she encourage Mr. Trump to buy Greenland? That should a be a revenue generator.
Mike Jolliff
Copenhagen
