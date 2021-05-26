Republicans are not acting on our behalf

Republicans are a shameful lot. There is no sense of decency among those who voted against a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. Because of their refusal to investigate this horrendous assault on our U.S. Capitol and Constitution, we have no choice but to call them what they really are: Traitors. They would rather see the demise of democracy than disclose the truth.
There is no question that the events on Jan. 6 were instigated by former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric and his staunch supporters. We should be outraged by the Republican response and oust U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik for her role in the insurrection and lack of support for the commission. What is she afraid of?
Stefanik’s ongoing loyalty and homage to Trump is disgusting. People who really think her promotion in the Republican Party is going to help the north country are mistaken. We are being used as a stepping stone to advance her career. We have become so brainwashed and morally inept that we overlook her dishonesty.
Many praise her for her support of Fort Drum. But remember, all of our past representatives did a fantastic job supporting Fort Drum! She’s not doing anything extraordinary. She’s just promoting her own career and making us believe she’s working for us.
The Watertown Daily Times printed an article regarding Stefanik’s proposed House bill regarding military women’s cost for uniforms. Stefanik’s exaggerated language makes us think that her bill will make a significant difference for military women. However, Stefanik’s bill misses the mark. The underlying problem is not the cost of uniforms but the treatment of women in the military!
Meanwhile, Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand’s Senate bill involves investigating and bringing to justice those in the military who abuse and sexually harass military women. Isn’t it obvious Stefanik’s bill is for show, while Gillibrand’s bill is for substantial change in military practice?
Republicans in the House and Senate, including Stefanik, voted against the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Why: It was just too much money to give the American people. Here’s the challenge for Republicans: If you really think the Republican Party is on your side, return your stimulus money! They said you don’t need it.
Republicans talk convincingly. But in reality, they have no intention of acting on our behalf, only the behalf of millionaires and billionaires. What a bunch of suckers we are to keep on voting for them.
Cynthia Graham
Watertown
