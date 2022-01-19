Republicans cry fraud whenever they lose

These are a few thoughts of someone who believes in democracy, primarily easy access to the vote for all.
I and all Americans should be appalled of the concept of “alternate electors.” Basically, a loudmouth with no conscience such as Donald Trump says over and over he won and tries to overthrow the vote of the people based on allegations, not facts or court decisions.
Remember, the candidate with the most national votes does not win necessarily presidential elections; the winner of the electoral college does, which for the last 30 years has been to the Republicans’ advantage (George W. Bush lost popular vote in 2000; Trump lost it in 2016 and 2020). Most appalling, Republicans in at least five states that Trump lost signed affidavits of “alternate electors” with no state authority stating that Trump won. Fortunately, some officials are asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate these incidents for potential prosecution.
Sadly, the Elise Stefaniks of the GOP are supporting such undemocratic efforts. Facilitating lying, which Elise does so often, is not what democracy stands for.
Second, Elise just sent us two long mailings.
There were lots of words but not one word to support the major issue of the day, people choosing to get vaccinated based on the overwhelming science that vaccines save lives and reduce hospitalizations — not one word. Appalling.
More will die because of such mailings! Republican vaccination rates are low, and most deaths/hospitalizations are still overwhelmingly of the unvaccinated. Even Pope Francis said it is the “moral obligation” of people to get medical care including vaccinations. In the Oklahoma case of the governor trying exempt the National Guard from the novel coronavirus vaccination mandate, the judge asked how come the prior nine vaccinations were fine!
Also, Elise had not a word in support of child care or climate change legislation — key issues of the day — plus, of course, she voted no on voting rights/infrastructure. Appalling.
We should support “freedom to vote” legislation. Locally, we have taken for granted how easy it is to vote — we have several polling places in a small city whereas in many states they have few polling places in big areas and restrictions are based on lies.
State legislatures should not have the right to overturn elections. Republicans are now crying fraud with no facts every time they lose.
Please consider voting for Matt Castelli for Congress. He put his life on the line as a CIA officer and we will have local control, not from Florida.
William Kimball
Watertown
