Republicans don’t care about our interests

If you think Republicans are working for your interest, consider this. All of Florida’s Republican congressional members voted against federal disaster relief. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott voted “No,” and Marco Rubio was not present.

The vote in Congress was two days after Ian, a strong category 4 hurricane that destroyed large parts of Florida, and the vote in the Senate was one day after the disaster occurred. Homes and businesses were destroyed. Families lost everything; people are isolated without food or water.

