Republicans grasp need for border security

The Biden administration has recently made the border wall a priority by announcing the continuation of closing the gaps south of Yuma in order to prevent further illegal crossings.
The same actions taken by President Donald Trump resulted in the slandering and unprecedented defamation of our country’s leader by the media. However, Biden’s acknowledgment of the necessity for secure borders proves that republicans were right all along.
In NY-21, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has expressed her support for Trump’s border wall and understands the importance of secure borders. Elise is against amnesty and repeatedly votes in favor of measures to reinforce the importance of America’s national security along both the U.S./Mexico border and the U.S./Canada border.
Strong Republican leaders like Elise Stefanik know what is best for the people and continue to fight in our best interests. It is crucial that we turn out to vote Republican on Nov. 8 and fix the border crisis created by the Biden administration.
