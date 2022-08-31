Republicans grasp need for border security

The Biden administration has recently made the border wall a priority by announcing the continuation of closing the gaps south of Yuma in order to prevent further illegal crossings.

The same actions taken by President Donald Trump resulted in the slandering and unprecedented defamation of our country’s leader by the media. However, Biden’s acknowledgment of the necessity for secure borders proves that republicans were right all along.

