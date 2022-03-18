Republicans have now really gone too far

It was bad enough when Republicans caused chaos by spreading malicious lies that President Joe Biden’s 7 million additional votes must all be fraudulent, thus resulting in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. But it’s gone too far when Republican politicians and their voters are compromising Ukraine by parroting Russia’s fake propaganda during a crisis that could lead to World War III.
Republican politicians, their mouthpieces and their voters, who stubbornly remain ignorant of complex foreign affairs, are dangerously mocking President Biden as “weak” while openly admiring Vladimir Putin’s aggression. Those are the messages being rebroadcast on Russian media, playing right into Putin’s hands.
Surely, there are well-read, rational-thinking north country Republicans who understand that false information can have dire consequences. Democrats can’t be the only ones. To retain any vestige of Republican Party credibility, why haven’t Republicans disavowed off-the-rail nonsense coming from unregulated internet websites and social media, like ridiculous rumors that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a “thug” pushing “woke ideologies”?
Surely there are savvy, educated Republicans who don’t endorse intentional belligerence or absurd conspiracy theories. To retain any vestige of Republican Party integrity or decency, why haven’t Republicans disavowed Fox News actor-hosts assertions that Dr. Anthony Fauci is running biomedical labs in Ukraine? Why don’t they reject U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s slanderous jabs claiming President Biden is “unfit” when in reality the world community is admiring and benefiting from his diplomacy skills?
During this real-time threat of war, Republican politicians have gone too far. It’s their responsibility to get their volatile, falsely informed voters and questionable news feeds under control.
Martha Hodges
Massena
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.