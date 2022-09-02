Republicans must be asked to support FBI

The “troubles” that occurred when I was young featured an organization called the Weather Underground. Its members were actual left wing terrorists who attacked targets like FBI offices with bombings.
The most liberal of Democrats like Eugene McCarthy or George McGovern gave them no support. You can look it up.
The conspiracy enabler who represents Northern New York has described the FBI as “corrupt,” and tweeted: “If the FBI can raid a U.S. president, imagine what they can do to you.” Also, “The FBI raid of President Trump is a complete abuse and overreach of its authority.”
Some of her Republican colleagues in Congress are literally calling for the defunding of the FBI. Armed protesters gathered outside an FBI office in Phoenix. A supporter of Donald Trump in Cincinnati ended his life by attacking an FBI office.
Elise Stefanik is in leadership. She should show some instead of continuing to stoke the fire. Her words give aid and comfort to anyone thinking of violent attacks.
The FBI executed a warrant signed by a federal magistrate after much deliberation. I don’t have classified documents in my basement, so I’m not spending time “imagining” what they’ll do to me.
Yes, I’m writing to urge Republicans to support the FBI! Teenage me is shocked. We’ve recently learned that Trump had more than 700 classified documents. Do today’s Republicans have no concern over intelligence that agents have risked all to gather? Matt Castelli undoubtedly has more respect for law, democracy and just plain common decency than our current rep.
I’d be remiss not to mention her endorsed candidate, Carl Paladino, who recently called for the execution of Merrick Garland. A perfectly normal day for him. Fortunately, Congress is going to be spared having his service even though the GOP seems beyond capable of embarrassment.
Is Elise Stefanik still considered a moderate? In the 1960s I grew up in, there were no Democrats as extreme as today’s Republicans. They all tune in to Steve Bannon’s podcast to hear which way the wind blows.
