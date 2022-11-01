Do you believe as I do that the Republican Party has deserted you?
This past summer, I attended a rally in Highland Park in Geneseo to hear a Republican candidate for Congress state, “I feel sorry for the men who participated in the Jan. 6 riot who are presently in jail and that I believe that the government should release them.”
After the primary election, we now have as the Republican candidate in the 24th Congressional District Claudia Tenney.
Her battle cry prior to this election has been, “Impeach Biden.”
Sadly, she is not the solution; she is part of the problem.
Is this the best that the Republican Party can come up with?
For concerned Republicans to vote for Steven Holden, Democratic candidate for the 24th Congressional District, and send a message to our Republican Party leadership.
