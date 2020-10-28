Republicans restored the county’s finances

As we sit and ponder the significance of the upcoming election, one has to look no further than St. Lawrence County for inspiration and guidance.
I’m going to list facts that are easily verifiable. There are those among us (such as our elitist, woke professionals in the Canton and Potsdam pods) who will cast aspersions on these facts. Simply put, the numbers don’t lie.
In 2015, the Republicans took the majority in the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators. At that time, the fund balance was minus $3 million.
In the five years prior to 2015, SLC borrowed money every year to make payroll. In one year, this was close to $12 million. Not in those five years was there a single balanced budget.
Since that time, there’s been no borrowing for budgetary items. The fund balance is at $30 million-plus and growing. A new capital project improvement fund has been established with $500,000 earmarked this year alone.
The county has lowered the “true value tax rate” in five of the last six years. The 15 percent fund balance goal (per state audit) will be realized in fiscal year 2021.
The Republican-controlled legislature, since 2015, along with the outstanding leadership of the county administrator, has put SLC in the best fiscal position in many years. When Gov. Andrew Cuomo refuses to pay the $11 million (and growing) owed to us (and believe it, he will), it will be this Republican majority along with County Administrator Ruth Doyle’s strong fiscal policies that save this county.
In closing, numbers don’t lie! Especially in the north country, every vote counts. Please don’t allow the liberal, police-hating, gun-grabbing left to push an agenda that flies in the face of what most of us believe.
Look no further than SLC for the truth. Vote the Republican ticket, and help preserve our way of life.
Mark A. Holmes
Ogdensburg
