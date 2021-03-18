Republicans who fear the leader stay in line

On Jan. 20, an article was published in the Watertown Daily regarding state Assemblyman Marck Walczyk’s movement to “kick the crown” and referring to King Cuomo. What advice will he offer when teachers are questioned by their students about “kicking” or if they hear their students offering to do the same to someone who doesn’t agree with them?
We have heard this language for the past four years, encouraging citizens to physically hurt others and we know how that turned out. Words matter.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo was following guidelines established by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other health authorities working with infectious diseases. What would Walczyk have Cuomo do while people were dying? Did he want Cuomo to follow recommendations from President Donald Trump?
Governors were told to open up schools, businesses and churches. And if they resisted, possible punishments such as financial aid and equipment could be withheld. The Michigan governor’s life was threatened by domestic terrorists because they didn’t want to adhere to safety precautions and no one in Washington stood by her. Is this our new country?
I applaud Walczyk’s goal of helping citizens understand the workings of government, executive overreach, and checks and balances. Why is it so important now when, for the past four years, we were ruled by the behavior of the cult leader in the White House and his enablers, including U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik?
The leader undermined our democracy, its institutions and the rule of law. Was this not addressed because it was the Republican Party? We need to feel responsible not only for our local and state but also for our national government.
Does Walczyk see why his statement of “isn’t partisan” is a bit confusing? Maybe he could help Ms. Stefanik realize her responsibility of the workings of government as he appears to be concerned about his in New York state.
I miss the Republican Party of years ago when I voted for John McHugh. It appears now to be a cult, fearful of its leader as members have found what happens if you get out of line. Ms. Stefanik stayed in line, questioned the votes of citizens in states other than her own, solely for the purpose of supporting her leader.
In her party right now is a representative who speaks of a bullet to the head of the speaker, a Jewish laser being the cause of California fires and also stalked and harassed teenagers from the shooting at a school in Parkland, Fla., partly now built on conspiracy theories. Ms. Stefanik doesn’t see a problem. What about Walczyk?
Sally Doxtater
Sackets Harbor
