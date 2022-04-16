We believe it is in the best interest of our city to support the Transitional Living Services of Northern New York’s Pine Street housing project for homeless people. We must support people who are in need of help.
As a community-oriented city, we have a diverse population and as a community we must welcome each and every one. Mental health is of great concern all over our country.
No one really knows who is going through what, no matter what material means you have or not have. The Pine Street Angel’s Inn is a perfect location on a side street with 18 individual rooms for temporary, 24-hour supervised care and a really nice, fenced-in backyard.
We congratulate Maureen Cean and her team for making this housing become a reality. We look forward to seeing many other places in our city welcoming those in need.
Mayor Jeffrey Smith and the Watertown City Council need to support this and begin realizing this is about all of us. We also need more people to come out and speak about the positive outcomes of places such as these. Together, progress will be made in Watertown.
Bill and Debbie Dermady
Watertown
