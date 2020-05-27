Resident appreciates satirical Trump letter

I thoroughly enjoyed the recent letter from James Monroe (“Good reasons for us to be praising Trump,” May 14).
In true Jonathan Swift satirical style, you highlighted the many lies, mismanagement situations and total incompetence of President Donald Trump! Thanks for making my day and restoring my faith in our society.
Helen Tyler
Antwerp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.