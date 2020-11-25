Residents of Ogdensburg need the library

We have all had a reminder of the difference between wants and needs. Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie stated he has prepared the 2021 city budget based on the needs the city can afford.
In this budget, Mr. Jellie does not think the Ogdensburg Public Library is a need. I disagree. I have needed libraries all of my life.
While growing up in Ogdensburg, given permission to walk from Hamilton Street to our library was a mark of maturity, responsibility and independence. A few years later, going to Morrisette Park and the library was a mutually beneficial way to babysit my little sister.
Through middle and high school, the library was a source of books for book reports, magazines for current event reviews and, with a card catalog, reference material for research reports. And always the library was a source of books to satisfy a love of reading.
Using my college library as well as the public library provided resources for the tasks of college as well as functional refuge from the confines of a dorm room. In my travels, I have always used a library. In Brockport for entertainment and information, in Sodus for my pleasure and a volunteer opportunity, in East Haven as a never-ending source of talking books for my work commute, in Green Bay as a familiar habit to help manage the stress of an intense job. Libraries supported these needs in my life.
When I lost my job due to a plant closure, the Ogdensburg Public Library helped me successfully remain in this community. I returned to school to qualify for a new career, and the library gave me a needed place, away from the distraction of my neighbor’s barking dogs, to study, to read and write, and complete my degree. Once employed in my new job, the library provided books, bibliotherapy, to support my students.
I need and want the Ogdensburg Public Library in my life. If you consider the library a need in your life, for yourself, your children or your grandchildren, please let Mr. Jellie and the Ogdensburg City Council know.
Ann Lesperance
Ogdensburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.