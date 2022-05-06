Resources are available to help stop suicide

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand -MoreForMentalHealth.
We need to help others when they are having suicidal thoughts … to seek help … to know they are not alone … to know there is hope … and, most of all, to know they are needed and there is a place in this world for them. It’s very important to have a plan to follow, when they are having suicidal thoughts, that anyone can understand, follow, that works to help get through the thoughts and feel better about living on.
Mental health professionals and the general public need to know how to help someone who is having suicidal thoughts! Family should come together when someone has a problem with mental health and make it comfortable to talk about their problems.
They need to find comfort within their family and, if not possible, then they should seek out mental health care. If in a crisis, go to an emergency room or call a crisis line.
Then the community needs to know how to help and listen. I have learned that there are negative thoughts, feeling alone and feeling a burden to others within the suicidal mindset. This is how they feel, and they need to know that you are there to listen because they are important.
I am doing more by calling on my legislators at the federal and state levels to support legislation that will fund the implementation of 988 and the suicide and mental health crisis system across our nation, particularly for those in underserved communities.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 800-273-8255 and de-escalates the crises of tens of thousands of callers each day. Beginning July 16, those in distress and those who support them will be able to reach the Lifeline through a simple 3-digit number: 988. By making the Lifeline more accessible through this shorter number, calls, texts and chats to the Lifeline’s network of crisis call centers are expected to increase.
It is vital that the federal government work with states to ensure callers in distress will have: 1) someone to call, 2) someone to come help, and 3) somewhere safe to go. We must act now to secure funding to equip call centers and community crisis response services throughout the country with the staff and resources to respond to everyone in crisis.
Join me this month in urging our federal and state public officials to do -MoreForMentalHealth. You can start by visiting moreformentalhealth.org.
Together, we can help -StopSuicide.
Mary Dietterich
Watertown
