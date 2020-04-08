Reusable bags provide the solution to litter

The novel coronavirus has impacted our communities and our way of life. And in times like these, we must minimize any other potential threat to public health.
In New York, the plastic pollution crisis threatens our economy, environment and public health. It’s estimated that New Yorkers use 23 billion plastic bags annually, and during Riverkeeper’s 2018 annual Hudson River Sweep, single-use plastic bags were the fifth most common item found.
When plastic bags litter communities or are placed in municipal recycling bins, waste management and recycling becomes costly for municipalities. The New York City Department of Sanitation estimates that it collects an average of 1,700 tons of plastic bags per week, costing $12.5 million per year in disposal expenses.
Many New Yorkers have already made the transition to reusable bags. Especially in a time of crisis, it is important to move forward with policies that protect the future of society, and businesses should be doing everything in their power to comply with the state law.
Charlie Olver
Albany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.