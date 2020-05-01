Rev. Smith offered timely column on Jesus

Thank you for carrying the message of “Empty churches don’t diminish hope in Jesus” (April 10) by the Rev. Mahlon Smith, senior pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Watertown.
It was accurate, timely and encouraging, and I thank the pastor and you for carrying it so well in your April 10 edition. Keep up the good work; we all need it right now.
The Rev. Bruce W. Chapman
Beaver Falls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.