Review of Plan 2014 will improve policy

I commend your recent editorial “Give it another look: IJC committee embarks on second phase of Plan 2014 review” (Our View, Feb. 18).
Scientists are working to evaluate the results of the variable water years in the wetlands to determine how much they have benefited from the natural flows of high and low water levels. The review of Plan 2014 should continue to look for ways to improve the policy, keeping in mind the health of the environment that is important to river, our businesses and residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.