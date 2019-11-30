Reward Stefanik’s service at election time

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, serving our 21st Congressional District, has just received praise higher than anything money can buy. When you consider the source of the bad mouthing she has endured because she merely asks questions, you realize how wonderfully she is being lauded.
Please remember her valiant service to you and American Liberty when election time comes around.
William C. Lewis
Brasher Falls
(2) comments
nothing say "American Liberty" like covering for the guy who got caught trying to rig an election.
She & her master Devin Nunes have help Trump commit TREASON against the United States of America.
