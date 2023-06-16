Rick Engle has support of law enforcement

I have worked alongside Detective Rick Engle on several key cases over my 20 years serving on the Ogdensburg Police Department.
I have worked alongside Detective Rick Engle on several key cases over my 20 years serving on the Ogdensburg Police Department.
I join the long list of law enforcement unions and individuals who endorse Rick for St. Lawrence County sheriff.
Some people supporting Undersheriff Sean O’Brien suggest that these unions don’t support him because he is their boss.
Yet to that I ask: When you treat others the way you want to be treated and lead by example, why wouldn’t subordinate support be strong for a supervisor?
They see him and engage with him on a regular basis.
They know his temperament and his qualities better than most.
It would seem that if morale were high, these employees would move quickly to publicly declare their support.
The number of retired and current county employees who have publicly declared their support for Detective Engle is a true testament to his character and his integrity.
He teaches and regularly invests in others.
He shows empathy to all while also showing strong leadership.
This is what earns respect.
It’s fair to say he has not had experience serving in the role of undersheriff.
However, it’s also clear that he hasn’t yet been afforded that opportunity.
He is clearly a confident man who believes he can beat any learning curve.
While some saw Undersheriff O’Brien as the natural progression of the establishment just hand-picking our next official, many others really hoped for a change.
Then Rick announced his run, and you saw people start to talk about that change.
They began to discuss the actual roles and responsibilities of a county sheriff as well as the importance that office has in the everyday lives of each person.
I tend to believe this is the most contested sheriff’s race in the history of our county.
See you at the Republican primary on June 27!
Shawn Shaver
Ogdensburg
