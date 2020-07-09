Rights infringed with restrictions on travel

Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf, under the direction of President Donald Trump, restricted New Yorkers (and only New Yorkers) from enrolling in the Global Entry and Trusted Traveler Programs in February. According to the Department of Homeland Security, 175,000 New Yorkers will be adversely affected this year.
The president made this decision to place pressure on Gov. Andrew Cuomo regarding the issuance of driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants.
As a U.S. citizen and a registered Republican, I resent the idea of having my rights taken away by anyone. The Global Entry and Trusted Traveler Program requires rigorous documentation, photos, fingerprinting and face-to-face interviews with U.S. and Canadian border agents. What do these programs have to do with undocumented immigrants? The answer is nothing.
Please contact U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and insist, as President Trump’s honorary New York state campaign manager, she petition the president to rescind these unconscionable restrictions forced upon her constituents.
After numerous attempts to get any satisfaction from Rep. Stefanik’s office, it saddens me to have to write this letter to remind our own Republican member of Congress to represent her district first and foremost.
James Kelly
Morristown
(1) comment
“After numerous attempts to get any satisfaction from Rep. Stefanik’s office, it saddens me to have to write this letter to remind our own Republican member of Congress to represent her district first and foremost.”
You might not want to hold your breath on that one, James Kelly of
Morristown. Stefanik is looking out for her own interests, not the interests of the district.
Take Ft. Drum for instance, she stood by Trump when he was there, tacitly supporting his insult to a member of Congress who was a hero and a POW – a veteran who Trump was talking about when he said, “I like soldiers who weren’t captured.”
Did Stefanik risk saying something to Trump --- defending all the soldiers who were there wondering what might happen if they became POWs? Nope. She was looking after her own political aspirations.
Stefanik was aware of the Russian bounties paid to the Taliban to kill American soldiers. Did she say something about that to alert the Army. Nope. She didn’t want to contradict Trump who had already made the choice to ignore it and pretend he didn’t know anything about it.
We could go through a lot of ground on Stefanik but the bottom line would be the same. She’s focused on advancing her career. Stefanik is a carpetbagger here. This little upstate dalliance will be jettisoned as soon as she’s offered another political stepping stone
Think about it James Kelly, what makes you think that Stefanik would stand up for you when Trump prefers to carry out a personal vendetta?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.