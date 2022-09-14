We need local officials who are committed to making our communities more affordable.
Updated: September 14, 2022 @ 12:43 am
We need local officials who are committed to making our communities more affordable.
In the campaign for District 15 on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators, there’s only one candidate with a proven record of success on that front.
That’s Rita Curran of Massena, and I’m proud to support her re-election effort.
In just one term, Rita has already proven to be both an effective legislator and a crucial partner in local government for me to work with in the state Senate.
She played a pivotal role in helping to hold the line on taxes, get the county’s financial house in order and make crucial investments in local infrastructure.
With Rita’s support, the county’s highway operations are more efficient than ever and health care providers are better equipped to deal with the opioid crisis and mental health issues.
Time and again, when a major issue has arisen, Rita has been a proactive, engaged leader.
Her record speaks for itself, and it’s an honor to call her a good friend and colleague.
She’s the person we need representing District 15.
Dan Stec
Queensbury
The writer represents the 45th District in the state Senate.
