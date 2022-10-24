Rita Curran understands health care issues

I am writing to express my personal support for Rita Curran’s campaign for District 15 on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators.
I am a registered Democrat, and very rarely do I cross party lines when I vote
However, I have tremendous respect for Rita’s positions when it comes to mental health and addiction treatment.
She has consistently shown an understanding of the importance of timely, accessible treatment for the residents of St. Lawrence County.
She has demonstrated this as both a provider of these services and in her role as a county legislator advocating for improvements in the way these services are delivered in our county.
She understands the need to expand the services that are available to care for some of the most vulnerable people in our community so that people aren’t waiting months to get into treatment that they desperately need now.
I believe that Rita will continue to be a strong voice of support for improving the delivery of health care in our county, and I plan to support her at the polls in November.
Dr. Joshua Frank
Massena
